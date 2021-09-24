Advertisement

WPTV takes tour of St. Lucie Estuary during National Estuaries Week

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week is National Estuaries Week, designed to raise awareness of these critical wildlife habitats.

Mark Perry, executive director of the Florida Oceanographic Center in Stuart, took WPTV NewsChannel 5 out from the Stuart city dock into the St. Lucie Estuary this week.

Mark Perry of the Florida Oceanographic Center in Stuart takes a boat ride along the St. Lucie...
Mark Perry of the Florida Oceanographic Center in Stuart takes a boat ride along the St. Lucie Estuary.

The estuary, a mixture of salty ocean water and fresh river water, is home to hundreds of species of fish and smaller invertebrates like crab.

"Estuaries are the nursery grounds for all of our fish, both commercial (and) recreational fish," Perry said. "Eighty to 90% of all the fish that we think about have their nursery stages right here in the estuary."

On this trip, Perry's on the hunt for sea grass, the lifeblood of the waterway.

What used to blanket the shallow part of the estuary is now much harder to find.

Perry gets out of the boat and reaches for the bottom, explaining what he's bringing up with his hands.

"This is the grassalaria, it's a natural kind of brown, floating algae, and then here's the sea grass," he said. "White rhizomes are the root system and then these are the blades that come up off the bottom."

Mark Perry examines some sea grass found in the St. Lucie Estuary.
Mark Perry examines some sea grass found in the St. Lucie Estuary.

The sea grass is not as dense as he'd like.

Fragments are collected and brought back to the Florida Oceanographic Center's nursery, where they are weaved into fiber mats to be replanted on the seafloor.

Although it wasn't a lost summer with massive freshwater discharges from Lake Okeechobee creating algal blooms, not all is well in the St. Lucie Estuary and Indian River Lagoon. Volunteers with the Florida Oceanographic Society have been giving this body of water pretty poor grades.

Weekly water tests are done throughout the estuary and recent tests have fallen in the satisfactory or poor range.

Salinity, or the saltiness of the water, is also at the lower end in the middle estuary. That's not good for oysters.

A man takes a water sample in the St. Lucie Estuary. Weekly tests are conducted to determine...
A man takes a water sample in the St. Lucie Estuary. Weekly tests are conducted to determine the health of the estuary.

"This area of the St. Lucie, we used to have 470 acres of oyster reefs back in the 1940s, and we're down to less than 20," Perry said.

It's a delicate ecosystem under constant threat. There have been no major algal blooms so far this year, but one tropical system could upend a waterway trying to get its sea legs again.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
Funeral arrangements for Gabrielle Petito pending
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on bank fraud charges
'Health Check Required' for Maroon 5 concert in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Palm Beach County's Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger pair up for Ryder Cup
Manhunt underway after deputy shot during traffic stop in Jacksonville
Indian River County opening new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
Officers plead with town for more funding to combat staffing shortage