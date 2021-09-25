Fort Pierce man dies in Saturday morning Midway Road crash
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A man died Saturday morning in a Fort Pierce crash.
According to FHP, the unidentified 28-year-old Fort Pierce man was driving eastbound on Midway Road at 9:17 a.m. approaching the intersection of Indian River Drive.
The driver failed to make a complete stop at the stop sign and continued across the cliff into the intracoastal waterway.
The vehicle came to final rest on its roof.
The man died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2021