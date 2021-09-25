Fort Pierce man dies in Saturday morning Midway Road crash

A man died Saturday morning in a Fort Pierce crash.

According to FHP, the unidentified 28-year-old Fort Pierce man was driving eastbound on Midway Road at 9:17 a.m. approaching the intersection of Indian River Drive.

The driver failed to make a complete stop at the stop sign and continued across the cliff into the intracoastal waterway.

The vehicle came to final rest on its roof.

The man died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

