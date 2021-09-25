Haitians in South Florida angered over Texas treatment

Haitians in South Florida say what they've seen in Texas is sickening.

"It hurt, disappointed," Burns Guillaume said.

Guillaume said he's outraged at the treatment of fellow Haitians at the border.

"We want from here to d.c. the Biden administration to understand that will not tolerate that, we want an investigation, we want those border patrols punished for their actions," he said.

It's an investigation that the secretary of homeland security said he also supports. Images captured border patrol agents on horseback chasing Haitian migrants.

In all, more than 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants converged on an international bridge near Del Rio, Texas. It's an area that's now been cleared.

Burns said the White House must come up with a clear strategy.

"We want them to have a plan to deal with Haitians just like you have a plan to deal with Cubans and other groups," he said.

In a show of solidarity burns and Jude Derisme are helping to organize a rally for Haiti in West Palm Beach Saturday.

"This can not keep happening. We need to make sure that we show out there and we let our voices be heard," he said.

Jude was born in Port Au Prince and says fellow Haitians here in South Florida are outraged.

Based on the different social media groups that I'm part of I think everybody is angered, upset, and also feels belittled," Derisme said.

The rally will take place right here at the corner of Tamarin Avenue and Banyan Boulevard at 11 a.m.

