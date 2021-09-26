98-year-old World War II veteran honored with 'Dream Flight'
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A 98-year-old World War II veteran took quite a ride on Saturday.
Walter Alesi joined the Marine Corps out of high school after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Alesi was gifted a flight from Stuart's Witham Field in a Boeing Stearman biplane courtesy of Dream Flights, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring veterans.
Alesi and four of his brothers served in World War II.
