Advertisement

98-year-old World War II veteran honored with 'Dream Flight'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 98-year-old World War II veteran took quite a ride on Saturday.

Walter Alesi joined the Marine Corps out of high school after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Alesi was gifted a flight from Stuart's Witham Field in a Boeing Stearman biplane courtesy of Dream Flights, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring veterans.

Alesi and four of his brothers served in World War II.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
Funeral for Gabrielle Petito set for Sunday
Woman shot while driving on Florida's Turnpike in Broward County
Police locate car, person of interest in Fort Pierce hit-and-run that killed child
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Koepka loses argument at Ryder Cup, saves par anyway
Hurricanes set school record in 69-0 rout
Fundraiser held for Tequesta firefighter battling cancer
Woman shot while driving on Florida's Turnpike in Broward County