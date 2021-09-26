Advertisement

Cunningham guides Louisville past winless Seminoles

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Malik Cunningham had four touchdowns -- two passing and two rushing -- as Louisville held off Florida State's second-half rally, 31-23, in the Cardinals' Atlantic Coast Conference opener Saturday afternoon.

Cunningham now has eight rushing touchdowns, two in each game for Louisville (3-1, 1-0). He completed 25 of 39 passes for 264 yards and ran 14 times for 56 yards.

The Seminoles trailed 31-7 with 1:49 to halftime but gradually chipped away at Louisville's lead in the second half, trimming the deficit to 31-23 on Ryan Fitzgerald's 45-yard field-goal with 8:40 left.

But the Seminoles' rally fell short when McKenzie Milton's downfield pass was picked off by Louisville's Kei'Trel Clark with 48 seconds left.

The Seminoles have not opened 0-4 in a season since 1974, two years before coaching legend Bobby Bowden arrived.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
Funeral for Gabrielle Petito set for Sunday
Woman shot while driving on Florida's Turnpike in Broward County
Police locate car, person of interest in Fort Pierce hit-and-run that killed child
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Koepka loses argument at Ryder Cup, saves par anyway
98-year-old World War II veteran honored with 'Dream Flight'
Hurricanes set school record in 69-0 rout
Fundraiser held for Tequesta firefighter battling cancer