Emory Jones comes up big as No. 11 Gators rout Tennessee again

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Emory Jones had two touchdown passes to go along with a career-high 144 yards rushing, leading No. 11 Florida to a 38-14 victory over Tennessee on Saturday night and extending nearly two decades of dominance in the series.

The Gators won their fifth straight and 16th in 17 years in a series that used to go a long way toward determining the Southeastern Conference's Eastern Division.

First-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is trying to get it back there. The second half showed he's still got a way to go.

The Gators scored on consecutive drives in the third quarter to turn a three-point game into comfortable lead.

