Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of killing LEO

Patrick McDowell.
Patrick McDowell.(NCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Blue Alert has been issued for Patrick McDowell, the man accused of shooting a deputy in Nassau County.

Blue Alerts are activated when a member of law enforcement is hurt, killed, or missing while on duty.

Officials say Deputy Joshua Moyers was shot twice. Moyers eventually died from his injuries. FDLE is hoping someone will recognize McDowell.

He was last seen in the area of US 301 and Sandy Ford Road in Callahan, Fla. He has a tattoo on his left shoulder that states “Death before Dishonor.” He served in the marines.

If you have information, contact law enforcement. DO NOT APPROACH THE SUBJECT.

