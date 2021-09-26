Fundraiser held for Tequesta firefighter battling cancer

A fundraiser was held Saturday for a Tequesta firefighter battling non-Hodgkin T-cell lymphoma.

The event to benefit firefighter James Stack began Saturday evening at McCarthy's Pub in Tequesta.

The goal of the event is to help locate a bone marrow match for Stack.

People at the event could choose to be tested to see if they were a possible match to be a bone marrow donor.

Stack was recently diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin T-cell lymphoma and is need of a stem cell, bone marrow donor.

The disease is an aggressive cancer usually found in people over the age of 65, but is more common among younger firefighters.

Because Stack doesn't meet the criteria for firefighters who get cancer, he is on unpaid medical leave.

His local community has been rallying behind him since his diagnosis.

Almost a week ago a drive-thru donor drive was held where the search for a donor continued.

“Because it could be any of us. James is 31 years old. He is healthy, he’s young, he's supporting the community and one day he’s out and out of work, he can’t help that’s all of us/ We’re one day away from this. He would do it all. He's got a huge heart. He would do all of this for any single one of us. We’re just paying it forward and hoping that we don’t ever need it,” said Jason Fawcett, Public Information Officer with Tequesta Fire Rescue.

It takes about a month or more to find out if any of the recent bone marrow donor possibilities are a match for Stack.

Scripps Only Content 2021