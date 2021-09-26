Advertisement

Hurricanes set school record in 69-0 rout

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tyler Van Dyke passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, and Miami tuned up for Atlantic Coast Conference play by racking up a school-record 739 yards of offense in an easy 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State.

A total of eight players had either a scoring run or catch for the Hurricanes, who scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions.

The 69 points was the fifth-most in school history, and the margin of victory was the third-largest behind only 77-0 and 77-7 wins over Savannah State in 2018 and 2013, respectively.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
Funeral for Gabrielle Petito set for Sunday
Woman shot while driving on Florida's Turnpike in Broward County
Police locate car, person of interest in Fort Pierce hit-and-run that killed child
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Koepka loses argument at Ryder Cup, saves par anyway
98-year-old World War II veteran honored with 'Dream Flight'
Fundraiser held for Tequesta firefighter battling cancer
Woman shot while driving on Florida's Turnpike in Broward County