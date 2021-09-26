Advertisement

Koepka loses argument at Ryder Cup, saves par anyway

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Brooks Koepka lost a long argument with rules officials who would not grant him relief from an awkward lie near a drain on the 15th hole at the Ryder Cup.

Koepka and his partner, Daniel Berger, argued Saturday with a pair of rules officials that a drain placed near a bunker to the right of the fairway would interfere with Koepka's downswing.

The issue is more serious because Koepka has been dealing with a wrist injury.

“If I break my wrist, it’s on (expletive) both of you,” Koepka told the officials after the ruling was made.

According to Rule 16.1, free relief is allowed when an abnormal course condition, including immovable obstructions such as a drain, "physically interferes with the player's area of intended stance or area of intended swing."

But referee David Price would not grant relief because he said the drain did not interfere with Koepka's swing. Another official, Mark Litton, was called over and also refused relief for Koepka.

Team USA's Brooks Koepka reacts after making a putt on the 10th hole during a four-ball match...
"Have you ever seen me hit a ball? Don't you think my club might hit right here?" Koepka argued, as he pointed at the drain tucked into the area near a bunker and situated a pace or two ahead of the ball.

After the ruling, Koepka chopped down on the ball and got it to the front of the green. He and Berger combined to two-putt and tie the hole. They went on to lose 3 and 1 to Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm.

