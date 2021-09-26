West Palm Beach police officer dies after experiencing COVID-19 complications

A West Palm Beach police officer has died after experiencing complications related to COVID-19.

Officer Anthony Testa started working with the West Palm Beach police department on August 13, 2017.

His death was announced by the West Palm Beach police department early Saturday, September 26, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, son and family.

Christine Demaline, a cousin of Testa's wife, started a GoFundMe page to benefit his family before his passing.

According to her statement on the GoFundMe page, Testa was a combat veteran, serving in the military for 5 years, received a total of 6 life-saving medals from the West Palm Beach police department, and was recently in the ICU on a ventilator battling severe COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Death announcement for Anthony Testa

Scripps Only Content 2021