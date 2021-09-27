Advertisement

1 dead, 2 critically injured in Boynton Beach head-on crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
One person died and two others were critically injured during a crash in Boynton Beach over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 25, 2021, a 2008 Toyota Tundra was traveling northbound on S. Military Trail at 3:27 p.m.

For unknown reasons, the driver of a 2013 BMW X3 crossed over the raised center median and into the path of the Tundra.

The driver of the Tundra was unable to avoid the crash and both vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Tundra, Paul Richards, 52, and his front seat passenger, Melissa Richards, 49, were critically injured and hospitalized at Delray Medical Center.

The passenger in the back seat, Carly Richards, 20, died at the scene.

The driver of the BMW received minor injuries.

There were also 3 children in the BMW.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) did not provide any information about the condition of those children.

According to PBSO, alcohol/drugs was not a factor in this crash.

Rare rhino calf born at Lion Country Safari on World Rhino Day
