Clerk arrested for selling cocaine at Fort Pierce convenience store

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A convenience store clerk out on probation was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school in Fort Pierce.

Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted multiple undercover drug buys from Abdejaber Mahmud, 31, and gained enough evidence to arrest him on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Mahmud is a clerk at the Myers White City Food Mart in the 5300 block of Oleander Avenue in Fort Pierce.

The store is located within 1,000 feet of Florida State Christian Academy.

He was found with more than 91 grams of cocaine packaged to sell in one-ounce bags.

He was also found to be in possession of more than two grams of oxycontin.

Mahmud was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on the drug charges in addition to violation of probation from a prior arrest.

