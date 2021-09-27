Advertisement

Daniel Carlson’s field goal gives Raiders 31-28 OT win over Dolphins

Jacoby Brissett, in first start for Dolphins, scores on 4th-and-1 with 2 seconds left in regulation
Las Vegas Raiders players celebrate after kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicked a field goal against...
Las Vegas Raiders players celebrate after kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicked a field goal against the Miami Dolphins with seconds left during overtime Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) - Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

It marked the second time in the Raiders’ first three games — both at home — they overcame a two-touchdown deficit to win in overtime. They also did it against Baltimore in Week 1.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found Bryan Edwards for 34 yards before Peyton Barber put together runs of 27 and 8 yards to put Las Vegas on the Dolphins 11-yard line. That eventually set up the winning score.

After Miami’s Jason Sanders made it a one-score game with a 46-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter, Jacoby Brissett scrambled on fourth-and-goal for a 1-yard touchdown with :02 left in regulation. Brissett’s passed to William Fuller for the 2-point conversion forced overtime.

The teams exchanged field goals in overtime before Carlson’s winner.

Miami, which ranks in the top 10 in several defensive categories, allowed the Raiders to go 3 for 3 inside the red zone, and a 54% conversion rate on third downs (7 of 13).

