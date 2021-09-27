Advertisement

DeChambeau, Koepka hug, perhaps signaling end to feud

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The U.S. Ryder Cup victory may have done more than just reclaim the trophy in blowout fashion. It may have also put an end to an ongoing feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

During the news conference following the team's 19-9 victory Sunday, DeChambeau and Koepka locked arms and hugged it out for all to see.

And it wasn't even their first embrace.

The golfers, both ranked among the top 10 in the world, were seen hugging during Sunday's NBC broadcast of the Ryder Cup.

Koepka won his singles match against Bernd Wiesberger, while DeChambeau defeated Sergio Garcia, helping to propel the U.S. to a victory for the first time since 2016.

The golfers later shared another hug during the news conference, when teammate Justin Thomas coaxed them into hugging "to prove how much of a team we are."

With Thomas singing the lyrics to War's "Why Can't We Be Friends," DeChambeau stood in front of the trophy, picked it up and extended his left arm to the approaching Koepka, who returned the gesture with his right arm. This hug, though forced, appeared to be more meaningful.

Although brief, it was a magical moment for the bad boys of the PGA Tour, who have traded barbs with each other for months via social media.

It got so bad that U.S. captain Steve Stricker issued an ultimatum for DeChambeau and Koepka to put it aside for Ryder Cup week.

Stricter told reporters he was "speechless" at how the pair came together for the greater good of the team.

"This is a new era for USA golf," he said.

Koepka later shared a tweet posted to Golf Digest's Twitter account of the hug on the golf course.

The four-time major winner is a Palm Beach County native who attended Cardinal Newman High School and later Florida State University.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Woman shot while driving on Florida's Turnpike in Broward County
Patrick McDowell.
Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of killing deputy
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Search for Brian Laundrie wraps for the evening, attorney says he left essential items at home
Work underway on tracks for Brightline Orlando expansion project

Latest News

More jobs available than people unemployed
FedEx hiring for new Port St. Lucie facility
Clerk arrested for selling cocaine at Fort Pierce convenience store
5 things to know about COVID vaccine booster shots