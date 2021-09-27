Advertisement

Funeral service for girl killed in hit-and-run crash to be held Tuesday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A funeral service will be held Tuesday for the 10-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Fort Pierce.

Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez was struck at around 6:15 a.m. at Skylark Drive and Oleander Avenue while crossing the street to get to her school bus. She later died at the hospital.

Police located the vehicle involved in the crash later that afternoon and identified a person of interest in the case.

A viewing of Rodriguez-Gonzalez will happen between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Haisley Funeral & Cremation, located at 3015 Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce.

