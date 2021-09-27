Jupiter girl gets surprise celebration after last chemotherapy treatment

A young Jupiter girl battling cancer is having a surprise celebration after her last chemotherapy treatment.

Luna Perrone's family announced the reunion on Instagram for everyone in the community who wanted to join them in the celebration.

The event is taking place Monday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. at District Park Soccer.

"Thank you all for your continued support. Luna absolutely loves reading all of your comments and having so many "cheerleaders," said the Instagram post.

At just 10 years old, Luna is battling Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.

Last May, Luna met one of the world's greatest athletes because she just happened to bump into him at a park. Despite the happenstance of their meeting, Tiger Woods was ready with a smile and an inspiring message.

Luna and Tiger Woods.PNG

"I got to have a quick chat with Tiger Woods this weekend when I bumped into him at the soccer fields! He told me to 'stay strong' which has always been my goal," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Stay strong physically and mentally and inspire others to do the same! No matter what you are going through YOU GOT THIS!!!"

The family said Luna will have some scans done at the end of October.

