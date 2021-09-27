Advertisement

Larry Koonce: Police looking for missing Riviera Beach teen

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The family of a missing Riviera Beach teen is asking the community's help in locating their loved one.

Larry Koonce,16, went missing early Friday morning, Sept. 24, in the area of Northlake Boulevard, off of Blue Heron Boulevard and Congress Avenue.

A missing person report was filed at the Riviera Beach Police Department that same day.

Anyone with information about Larry Koonce's whereabouts is asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123.

