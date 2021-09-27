Advertisement

Local hospitals offering incentives in response to nursing shortage

By Linnie Supall
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - There’s a shortage of nurses nationwide and hospitals across South Florida are offering generous incentives to meet the need.

Palm Beach Health Network has announced several nursing positions that are currently available.

The jobs offer competitive pay, relocation assistance, and a sign-on bonus of up to $30,000.

Baptist Health South Florida is also encouraging job seekers to explore their opportunities for registered nurses including its residency programs for new grads and experienced nurses.

According to the Baptist Health South Florida facebook page, the organization is offering increased pay rates, up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses, and assistance in refinancing student loans as part of its benefits program.

Palm Beach Health Network will host another round of recruitment with a virtual hiring event this Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about current openings or to register for the event, click here.

