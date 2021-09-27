Advertisement

Rare rhino calf born at Lion Country Safari on World Rhino Day

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lion County Safari celebrated World Rhino Day by welcoming a rare Southern White Rhinoceros calf to their herd.

The baby, named Aziza (meaning precious), is the second offspring born to 8-year-old mom Anna. She is the 37th rhino calf born at the park since 1979.

Both the calf and mom are spending quality time bonding in a maternity area, which is visible to guests from their cars in the drive-through safari.

During the 1970s, this species was teetering on the edge of extinction with less than 1,000 individuals left on the planet. Today, thanks to multi-national collaborative breeding and protection efforts, there are an estimated 20,000 white rhinos.

Lion Country Safari is home to 14 White Rhinos – 11 females and 3 males and is a proud participant of the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Woman shot while driving on Florida's Turnpike in Broward County
Patrick McDowell.
Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of killing deputy
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Search for Brian Laundrie wraps for the evening, attorney says he left essential items at home
Work underway on tracks for Brightline Orlando expansion project

Latest News

1 dead, 2 critically injured in Boynton Beach head-on crash
Rare rhino calf born at Lion Country Safari on World Rhino Day
Woman threw 'fire bombs' at Palm Beach County Buddhist temple, authorities say
Satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital to bring 2,000 jobs to Space Coast