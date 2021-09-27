Reliance on rookies pays off for US in Ryder Cup blowout

The United States laid waste to the notion that experience is essential to thriving in the Ryder Cup's glaring spotlight.

The U.S. rolled to a 19-9 victory over Europe with a roster that featured six Ryder Cup rookies.

Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler posted a combined 14-4-3 record in their Ryder Cup debuts.

Cantlay, Morikawa and Scheffler were undefeated.

Scheffler capped his rookie debut with a convincing singles victory over Jon Rahm, the world's top-ranked player.

Scripps Only Content 2021