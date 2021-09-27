Advertisement

Reliance on rookies pays off for US in Ryder Cup blowout

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The United States laid waste to the notion that experience is essential to thriving in the Ryder Cup's glaring spotlight.

The U.S. rolled to a 19-9 victory over Europe with a roster that featured six Ryder Cup rookies.

Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler posted a combined 14-4-3 record in their Ryder Cup debuts.

Cantlay, Morikawa and Scheffler were undefeated.

Scheffler capped his rookie debut with a convincing singles victory over Jon Rahm, the world's top-ranked player.

