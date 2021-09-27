Advertisement

Satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital to bring 2,000 jobs to Space Coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021
Gov. Ron DeSantis went to Merritt Island Monday morning to announce the satellite manufacturing company Terran Orbital is bringing a production facility to the Space Coast.

The facility is projected to bring 2,000 jobs to the area and will be located at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility, the former landing site for the Space Shuttle Program adjacent to Kennedy Space Center.

“This will be the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the entire world,” DeSantis said.

About 65% of Cape Canaveral's launches in the past year were private. Expectations are that number will increase to 81% next year. Officials are exploring expansion at the Cape to handle the increased load.

