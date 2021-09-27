West Palm Beach honors officer who died from COVID-19

The city of West Palm Beach announced Monday that flags will fly at half-staff in memory of a police officer who died this past weekend from COVID-19.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

Officer Anthony Testa had served as an officer for the city since 2017.

Flags at City Hall and all city government facilities were lowered Monday morning and will remain at half-staff for three days in honor of Testa.

A memorial in honor of West Palm Beach Officer Anthony Testa was on display outside police headquarters Sept. 27, 2021.

In a written statement, Mayor Keith James extended his condolences to the Testa family along with his fellow officers and co-workers.

According to an Instagram post from a friend and training partner, Testa was in the Army with the 173rd Airborne and served in Afghanistan and Iraq before he became a police officer.

His friend's post said Testa loved serving in uniform and was a field training officer.

West Palm Beach police say Testa was awarded six life-saving medals.

According to a GoFundMe page, Testa had been battling the virus for several weeks and had to be put on a ventilator.

The city said Testa leaves behind a wife and son.

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the West Palm Beach Police Department announces the passing of Officer... Posted by West Palm Beach Police Department on Saturday, September 25, 2021

Scripps Only Content 2021