Woman threw 'fire bombs' at Palm Beach County Buddhist temple, authorities say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A Riviera Beach woman is under arrest after investigators said she threw four Molotov cocktail fire bombs at a Buddhist temple in Palm Beach County over the weekend.

According to an arrest report, residents of the St. Dak Buddhist Temple, located at 6973 Donald Ross Road, found multiple items burning in the parking lot around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives said the "improvised incendiary devices" were glass bottles and jars with a cloth inside for the wick, along with citronella torch fuel used to light them.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed a woman, later identified as Mei Zhu Cheung, 46, throwing four fire bombs over the gate of the temple and stuffing a fifth lit bomb inside a mailbox.

In the video, Cheung was seen driving a Toyota Sienna minivan, and a license plate search led authorities to her home in Riviera Beach, the arrest report stated.

Detectives said Cheung was also involved in a case of criminal mischief at the Buddhist temple on Sept. 12 when she spray-painted vulgarities on the front gate and sign.

Cheung is under arrest on charges of possession of a fire bomb and criminal mischief to a place of worship and is currently in the Palm Beach County Jail. In court on Monday, a judge set Cheung's bond at $100,000.

