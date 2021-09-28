Advertisement

2 taken to hospital after small plane crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people were inside a small plane when it crashed Monday night in Miramar.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Palm Avenue, just north of Miramar Parkway.

Police said both occupants of the plan were taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Traffic in the area was closed for several hours during the crash investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Clerk arrested for selling cocaine at Fort Pierce convenience store
FedEx hiring for new Port St. Lucie facility
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
1 dead, 2 critically injured in Boynton Beach head-on crash
FILE - Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday,...
Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie

Latest News

'Broward Sheriff's Office. Is anyone home?' burglar announces
United Way needs donated storage space for Toys for Tots campaign
Palm Beach County helping students register to vote
Palm Beach County school district helping students register to vote