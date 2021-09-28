2 taken to hospital after small plane crash

Two people were inside a small plane when it crashed Monday night in Miramar.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Palm Avenue, just north of Miramar Parkway.

Police said both occupants of the plan were taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Traffic in the area was closed for several hours during the crash investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating.

