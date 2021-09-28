Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course to close on Oct. 17

A public golf course in our area is being sold to make room for a housing development.

The Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course near Glades Road and Florida's Turnpike will have its last round of golf in a few weeks.​ ​There are plans to open a new golf course.

Golfers have been teeing off at Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course since the 80s.

"This is a very special place," said Greg Galanis, the president of the Boca Raton Golf Association and a frequent golfer at "Boca Muni."

The city of Boca Raton is selling the golf course to GL Homes to build a housing development. This public course is set to close on Oct. 17.

The city won't be without a public golf course for long. The Boca Raton County Club donated their course to the city. For the next 30 days, the city will be working to get the new public golf course up and running.

"Our focus is pure golf and we will shut down the other amenities to make sure the golf course is ready to go," said Jason Hayes, manager of the new Boca Raton Golf and Racket Club.

Hayes said the city will work quickly to get this new course open.

Galanis said there is some worry about the style and layout of the county club course being harder to play. There is also the question about how much more the city will charge for a new public course.

"When they see the prices going up dramatically and are not able to play it, I expect to have a lot of fall out from our leagues," Galanis said.

Those at "Boca Muni" said they plan to give the new course a try and are glad there is only a few weeks where the city will be without a public course.

The new public golf course ties into the former Ocean Breeze property that was proposed as a city course. There are still no official plans with the Boca Beach and Parks District. Many are asking for a nine-hole executive course to be built there.

