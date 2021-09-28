Advertisement

Boca Raton woman becomes multimillionaire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
A Boca Raton woman recently became one of the state's newest multimillionaires.

Florida Lottery officials said Tuesday that 64-year-old Susan Fitton claimed two $2 million winning Mega Millions tickets with Megaplier prizes.

Her winnings came from a drawing held Sept. 14.

Officials said Fitton's winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.

The Boca Raton woman purchased her winning tickets at Prip Mart located at 299 West Camino Real in Boca Raton.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the two $2 million winning tickets.

The overall odds of winning a prize in the Mega Millions game are one in 24. However, the odds of winning $1 million are one in 12,607,306.

