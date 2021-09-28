'Broward Sheriff's Office. Is anyone home?' burglar announces

A burglar who forced his way inside a Broward County home claimed he was a member of the Broward Sheriff's Office as he announced his uninvited entry.

The burglary occurred Thursday on Sanibel Drive in Tamarac.

BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said surveillance video showed a man shattering a sliding-glass door in the back of the home.

As he entered the home through the broken glass door, the man announced, "Broward Sheriff's Office. Is anyone home?"

The burglary and proclamation were captured on home surveillance video.

Grossman said the burglar got away with more than $1,000 worth of stolen items.

At about the same time, another man carrying a clipboard and wearing a retractable lanyard around his neck knocked on the front door of the home, surveillance video showed. Grossman said nobody answered because the resident wasn't home at the time.

This man was seen knocking on the front door of a Tamarac home at about the same time it was being burglarized.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call detectives at 954-247-6014 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

