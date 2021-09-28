Advertisement

Laundrie family checked into Pinellas Co. campground days after Brian’s return

Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As ABC7 reported Tuesday afternoon, public records from Pinellas County show that Roberta Laundrie, mother of Brian Laundrie, twice checked into a campground at Fort DeSoto in Pinellas County.

Documents show they had a reservation between Sept. 6-8, but left on Sept 7. Family attorney Steven Bertolino says the three --Brian, Roberta and Chris -- came to the park together and left together. The family was given “Site 001-Waterfront” for a parking spot.

Since June, Laundrie and his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, had been on a cross-country camping adventure that they documented on social media, visiting national parks in the West. But Laundrie returned to his parents in North Port, alone, in Gabby’s van, on Sept. 1. Petito, was declared missing by her parents Sept. 11; her body was found in Wyoming Sept. 19.

The Laundries have remained silent with the exception of Brian’s sister and a few statements from their lawyer. Brian was named a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance; a federal arrest warrant for him was issued Sept. 20 on charged of unauthorized used of a debit card.

Brian’s parents told investigators Sept. 17 that Brian left several days earlier, headed toward the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve. The FBI and local law enforcement agencies have been searching the area for days with no success.

