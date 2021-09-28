Advertisement

Miya Marcano: Fort Lauderdale woman living in Orlando still missing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Miya Marcano's family is at their wit's end. Desperate to find their 19-year-old loved one safe, sound, and the cruel reality no one has seen her since last Friday.

"We miss you and we're here and we're waiting for you," her aunt said.

It's a direct plea to the Fort Lauderdale native from her aunt. Miya attends Valencia College in Orlando. She went missing from her Orlando apartment.

"This family believes in God, we believe in hope and we have faith," her aunt said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Marcano's disappearance is suspicious. He and the family suspect foul play.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, a maintenance worker where Marcano lived and worked, was a person of interest," he said.

"We now know that a maintenance-issued master key fob which Caballero was known to be in possession of was used to enter Miya's apartment Friday afternoon," Mina said.

But Caballero was found dead Monday from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment.

Marcano's family is sleeping in their cars in the parking lot of Miya's complex waiting for any development.

Her relatives are so anxious to find her they've started their own search and are handing out fliers.

"I am out here. I am pounding the beat looking," her grandfather said.

Mina said Marcano vanished Friday just before she could board a flight home to Fort Lauderdale for the weekend.

