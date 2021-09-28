Advertisement

Palm Beach County helping students register to vote

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
To mark National Voter Registration Day, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office is partnering with the School District of Palm Beach County to encourage eligible students to register to vote.

While it is not a major election year, we are a little more than a year away from the Florida Gubernatorial Election. Depending on their age, some students who pre-register now could be eligible to vote in that election in November 2022.

The school district says its non-partisan approach does not endorse any political party, and does not in any way persuade students to register with a specific political party. The initiative is exclusively about encouraging civic participation and promoting the importance of voting.

In classrooms across the school district with students of the proper age, voter registrations will be done online via QR Code or paper registration form today.

To register to vote in Florida, a person must:

  • Be a citizen of the United States.
  • Be a legal Florida resident.
  • Be at least 18 years old. A person can pre-register to vote if they are 16 years old. They will receive their voter registration card and be allowed to vote once they turn 18.
  • Not have been officially declared by a judge as mentally incapacitated.
  • Not have been convicted of a felony without their civil rights having been restored. Get additional information about eligibility for those with a felony conviction.

The Supervisor of Elections will hold a voter registration drive at Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee. Students are reminded to bring their Florida ID card, driver's license or last four digits of their Social Security number to register.

Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link also created this video explaining the process to students and encouraging them to exercise their right to vote.

The Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Office also says it will set up voter registration drives during lunchtime at participating area high schools today.

Anyone eligible to register can always do so online or in person at their local Supervisor of Elections Office. You can do so by clicking your county below.

