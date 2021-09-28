Advertisement

Palm Beach County offering in-person and virtual workshops for local business owners

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
When it comes to businesses in South Florida, not all business owners are sharing a fair slice of the pie.

There is a large disparity facing minority-owned businesses. But there is an effort to change that in Palm Beach County.

Early in 2021, the county launched a disparity studio to see where they can help local businesses owners. They found many businesses owners lack access to finances, and often don't understand the licensing and legal requirements.

The county's Office of Equal Business Opportunity is offering a start-up guide to make sure owners can hit the ground running.

"One of the things we definitely want to see is businesses creating generational wealth and having opportunities to do so," said Tonya.

Out of 692 minority-owned businesses in Palm Beach County, only 78 are female-owned.

The county has a minority women's business program to help change that.

Shandra Stringer is one business owner who took advantage of the county's assistance. She said it's important to keep money flowing into our local community. She said it's crucial for people to know how to turn their ideas into an enterprise.

"Anything we do extend opportunities to others," said Stringer.

Shandra is holding a series of in-person and virtual workshops this week that will run from noon to 2 p..m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Both workshops will take place at 2620 N Australian Avenue, Suite 100, in West Palm Beach.

To register, click here.

