Petito family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter

During a Tuesday news conference to announce the establishment of a new foundation in their daughter's honor, Gabby Petito's family showed off new tattoos to honor her memory.

The tattoos say "Let It Be," "Believe," and also contain artwork that Gabby created.

"I wanted to have her with me all the time," Gabby’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, said.

Gabby's father, mother and other family members said they got the matching tattoos Monday.

The briefing was held in Bohemia, New York, where family attorney Richard Stafford announced the new foundation in Petito's name.

The search for Petito's former boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, continues around North Port, Florida, where the couple lived with Laundrie's parents.

Stafford criticized Laundrie's family for their continued silence on their son's whereabouts and asked Laundrie, who has been missing for about two weeks, to turn himself into law enforcement.

"The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They sure are not going to help us find Brian. For Brian, we're asking you to turn yourself into the FBI, or the nearest law enforcement agency," Stafford said.

Laundrie is listed as a person of interest in connection with the homicide of Petito. An arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie last week. The two were on a cross-country road trip when Petito disappeared in late August.

Petito's body was later discovered near Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. A cause of death has not been released.

