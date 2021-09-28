Small plane crashes near Hobe Sound

A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon near Hobe Sound, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the crash occurred off SE Bridge Road near a sod supplier called South Florida Grassing.

MCSO UNITS ON SCENE OF AIRPLANE CRASH IN HOBE SOUND Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Martin County Fire Rescue and... Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Martin County Fire Rescue and a Lifestar medical helicopter have also responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said the injuries to the pilot are currently unknown.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

Officials said the NTSB is being notified of the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

