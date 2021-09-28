Advertisement

Small plane crashes near Hobe Sound

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon near Hobe Sound, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the crash occurred off SE Bridge Road near a sod supplier called South Florida Grassing.

Martin County Fire Rescue and a Lifestar medical helicopter have also responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said the injuries to the pilot are currently unknown.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

Officials said the NTSB is being notified of the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

