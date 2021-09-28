Viewing service for girl killed in hit-and-run crash to be held Tuesday

A viewing service will be held Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week in Fort Pierce.

Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez was struck around 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 23 at Skylark Drive and Oleander Avenue while crossing the street to get to her school bus. Police said she later died at the hospital.

Authorities located the vehicle involved in the crash just hours later and identified a person of interest in the case.

Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 10, and car involved in deadly Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash on Sept. 23, 2021.

According to family members, a viewing of Rodriguez-Gonzalez will take place Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, located at 3015 Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce.

A mass will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Treasure Coast Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 305 South 24th Street in Fort Pierce.

A burial service will take place immediately following the mass at the White City Cemetery, located at 3800 Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Pierce.

