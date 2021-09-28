Advertisement

What does the ‘Gabby Petito Foundation’ hope to do?

FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on Sept. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference Tuesday, The Petito and Schmidt families announced their plans to start a foundation in honor of their daughter Gabby.

Gabrielle went missing on a cross country road trip and her remains were found and positively identified in Wyoming. Her fiancé is the person of interest in the case.

The foundation, whose website is under construction, will be aimed at helping missing individuals but the project is still in the early stages of development. You can click here to keep an eye on the site.

In a news conference at the New York office of the family’s lawyer, the family revealed tattoos they had gotten Monday night, that were designed by Gabby that say “Let it Be,” and “Believe.”

“I want her with me,” Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said.

You can also mail donations to:

Gabby Petito Foundation

P.O. Box One, Blue Point, New York 11715, United States

