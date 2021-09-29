Advertisement

Community leaders celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Local Hispanic community leaders came together Wednesday to show unity during Hispanic Heritage month.

During a press conference at the Box Gallery in West Palm Beach they talked about how Latinos are the largest growing minority group in the country.

They also talked about the Hispanic community making many important advances in areas of art, music, education, technology, environmental issues and exploration.

“It’s important that we take time and recognize the wonderful things that we have, and it takes us all coming together and an opportunity to celebrate that,” said Gregg Weiss, PBC County Commissioner.

“This marks a decade of change in Palm Beach County. A decade of Hispanic empowerment. We are 350,000 strong and our voices will be heard,” said Lazaro Mur, Latino Coalition of the Palm Beaches.

There will be a parade and festival put on by the Latin Quarter on October 9 at Phipps Park. It goes from 2pm-6pm The parade starts from Forest Hill High School at 6901 Parker Ave, and it ends at Phipps Park , 4715 Dixie Hwy.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Petito family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Possible court battle brewing over mobility fees in Port St. Lucie
Boca Raton woman becomes multimillionaire
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
What does the ‘Gabby Petito Foundation’ hope to do?

Latest News

Police: Driver randomly shot while exiting I-95 in Lantana
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Duane Chapman assisting with search for Brian Laundrie
Reaching more employers in the war against stigma, mental health and substance abuse disorder
Schools 'have faith' federal aid will continue in mask fight