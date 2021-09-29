Disney World 50th anniversary brings new rides, fireworks and more

On Oct. 1, 1971, Magic Kingdom opened at the Walt Disney World Resort and Florida has never been the same.

In true Disney fashion, the Most Magical Place on Earth has pulled out all the stops for it's 50th Anniversary.

The "World’s Most Magical Celebration" will last 18 months featuring new experiences including rides, restaurants, shows and more.

“Disney Enchantment” is the new nighttime firework show at Magic Kingdom. For the first time, the music, fireworks, enhanced lighting and immersive projection effects will play not just at Cinderella Castle, but also down Main Street, U.S.A. Disney promises it will play out above and around guests in new ways.

The show’soundtrack is anchored by an emotional original song, “You Are the Magic,” written and performed by multiple GRAMMY winner Philip Lawrence, whose musical career began as a Disney cast member performing in Walt Disney World shows.

Much of the magic will be at EPCOT. When Walt Disney dreamed of Disney World, he wasn't picturing theme parks. He wanted to build the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (EPCOT.)

At EPCOT, the new firework show “Harmonious” takes EPCOT guests on a journey through new interpretations of classic Disney songs as they’ve never been heard before, inspired and influenced by cultures and people from around the world.

The music plays amid choreographed moving fountains and lights, lasers, fireworks and other pyrotechnics bursting spectacularly above and around World Showcase Lagoon.

EPCOT is also home to a new dining experience that is out of this world, literally! At Space 220 guests will see EPCOT drop away under their feet and look up to see the rapidly approaching space station. Once seated, all guests will have panoramic views of Earth as the backdrop to an out-of-this-world dining experience.

Also opening in EPCOT on Oct. 1 is Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. In this 4D ride experience, you join Chef Remy on a culinary caper as you zip, dash and scurry through the bustling kitchen, dining room and walls of Gusteau’s famous Paris restaurant.

