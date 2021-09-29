FBI: Crime down in Palm Beach County & Treasure Coast

Crime statistics is something University of Miami professor Alexis Piquero at the University of Miami looks at daily.

The criminologist has been busy analyzing the latest FBI crime report for 2020, which contains information from police and sheriff departments across the country

"Is crime up? Yup. It's up for certain kinds of crimes in certain places around the country, more so than others," Piquero said. "Is it a cause for panic? No, it's not a cause for panic. Is it a cause for concern? Yes, it's a cause for concern."

Nationwide, crime does appear to be up overall, but in Florida, the trend seems to be down.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has a detailed crime report for each county.

Crime indexes from Indian River to Palm Beach counties were down in 2020 from the year before.

"When you look at the index crimes, the violent crime rate, you're looking at aggravated assault, rape, robbery and homicide," Piquero said. "But you can still have variability and increases in some of those that are masked by drops in other ones, and so when you look at those rates, a lot goes into those rates."

In Palm Beach County in 2020, there were drops in rape, robberies and burglaries but homicides were basically level.

However, Piquero said when compared to many large metropolitan areas in the U.S., areas of South Florida are relatively safer.

