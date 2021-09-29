Advertisement

Home heating sticker shock: Natural gas prices nearly double from year ago

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keeping your home warm this winter could be a lot more expensive.

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.

The commodity is the most common way to heat homes in the United States.

Natural gas is also the main fuel used to power America’s electric grid.

Analysts warn the nation’s stockpile is low and could go lower with a cold winter.

Making the situation worse is Hurricane Ida’s effect on production in the Gulf, as well as shortages in Russia and Norway.

The United States exports much of its own natural gas. Those exports are up nearly 50% from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petito family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Possible court battle brewing over mobility fees in Port St. Lucie
Boca Raton woman becomes multimillionaire
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
What does the ‘Gabby Petito Foundation’ hope to do?

Latest News

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Schools 'have faith' federal aid will continue in mask fight
FBI: Crime down in Palm Beach County & Treasure Coast
Oxbridge Academy football program to kick off again in 2022