Iconic Polynesian-themed Mai-Kai Restaurant to reopen

Nearly a year after closing, the iconic Mai-Kai Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale will soon be back in business.

The owners of the famed Polynesian-themed restaurant announced Tuesday night that they've found some investors to help reopen the establishment.

"We're grateful and excited to share some big news about the future of the Mai-Kai," the Thornton family announced on the restaurant's website and official Facebook page. "Yes…the Mai-Kai will reopen!"

The Mai-Kai owners have partnered with South Florida-based Barlington Group and Mad Room Hospitality to reopen the restaurant, which closed abruptly last October.

A business broker representing the Mai-Kai told the South Florida SunSentinel in January that the restaurant had extensive water damage, prompting the owners to put the property up for sale.

"We can't wait to welcome you back to South Florida's iconic Mai-Kai Restaurant and Polynesian Show, but until then, please stay tuned for updates on the restoration and repairs," the announcement said. "We'll be announcing a reopening date once the renovation is complete."

The restaurant first opened in 1956 and began its popular Polynesian show six years later.

