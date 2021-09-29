Advertisement

Iconic Polynesian-themed Mai-Kai Restaurant to reopen

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nearly a year after closing, the iconic Mai-Kai Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale will soon be back in business.

The owners of the famed Polynesian-themed restaurant announced Tuesday night that they've found some investors to help reopen the establishment.

"We're grateful and excited to share some big news about the future of the Mai-Kai," the Thornton family announced on the restaurant's website and official Facebook page. "Yes…the Mai-Kai will reopen!"

To our loyal customers and supporters, We’re grateful and excited to share some big news about the future of the...

Posted by Mai-Kai Restaurant and Polynesian Show on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The Mai-Kai owners have partnered with South Florida-based Barlington Group and Mad Room Hospitality to reopen the restaurant, which closed abruptly last October.

A business broker representing the Mai-Kai told the South Florida SunSentinel in January that the restaurant had extensive water damage, prompting the owners to put the property up for sale.

"We can't wait to welcome you back to South Florida's iconic Mai-Kai Restaurant and Polynesian Show, but until then, please stay tuned for updates on the restoration and repairs," the announcement said. "We'll be announcing a reopening date once the renovation is complete."

The restaurant first opened in 1956 and began its popular Polynesian show six years later.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Petito family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Possible court battle brewing over mobility fees in Port St. Lucie
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
What does the ‘Gabby Petito Foundation’ hope to do?
Fort Lauderdale woman living in Orlando missing; person of interest dead

Latest News

Florida Department of Transportation hosting open house to discuss Jupiter bridge project
Palm Beach County schools offering COVID-19 vaccines from mobile units
Have you seen Keiran Sloan?
Walk to End Alzheimer's events coming up