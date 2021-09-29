Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash blocks lanes on Martin Highway in Martin County

A crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle has closed lanes of Martin Highway in Martin County Tuesday evening, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at the intersection of SW Martin Highway and SW Boatramp Avenue in Palm City.

Deputies said only one lane on Martin Highway is open.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

MOTORCYCLE VS. VEHICLE ACCIDENT SW MARTIN HIGHWAY AND SW BOAT RAMP AVENUE - MCSO Deputies are on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. SW Martin Highway is down to one lane. Please use caution in the area, expect delays or seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/PWQrs53mPe — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) September 28, 2021

Scripps Only Content 2021