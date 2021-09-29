Advertisement

Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash blocks lanes on Martin Highway in Martin County

By Monica Magalhaes
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
A crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle has closed lanes of Martin Highway in Martin County Tuesday evening, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at the intersection of SW Martin Highway and SW Boatramp Avenue in Palm City.

Deputies said only one lane on Martin Highway is open.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

