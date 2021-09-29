Oscar Rochkind: Deputies looking for missing elderly man in Lake Worth Beach

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a missing elderly man with dementia in Lake Worth Beach.

According to PBSO, Oscar Rochkind, 95, was last seen driving away from his residence located in the 2400 block of N. Dixie Highway Wednesday, Sept 29, at 1:30 p.m.

Rochkind was driving a 2019, blue/gray Audi SUV 3 with Florida tag # KPSW54 and has not been seen or hear from since.

Detectives consider Oscar Rochkind to be a missing and possibly endangered adult.

Anyone who comes into contact with Oscar Rochkind is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2021