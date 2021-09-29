Advertisement

Oscar Rochkind: Deputies looking for missing elderly man in Lake Worth Beach

By Monica Magalhaes
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a missing elderly man with dementia in Lake Worth Beach.

According to PBSO, Oscar Rochkind, 95, was last seen driving away from his residence located in the 2400 block of N. Dixie Highway Wednesday, Sept 29, at 1:30 p.m.

Rochkind was driving a 2019, blue/gray Audi SUV 3 with Florida tag # KPSW54 and has not been seen or hear from since.

Detectives consider Oscar Rochkind to be a missing and possibly endangered adult.

Anyone who comes into contact with Oscar Rochkind is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Petito family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Possible court battle brewing over mobility fees in Port St. Lucie
Boca Raton woman becomes multimillionaire
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
What does the ‘Gabby Petito Foundation’ hope to do?

Latest News

Schools 'have faith' federal aid will continue in mask fight
FBI: Crime down in Palm Beach County & Treasure Coast
Oxbridge Academy football program to kick off again in 2022
FBI: Crime down in Palm Beach County & Treasure Coast