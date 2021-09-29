Advertisement

Palm Beach County schools offering COVID-19 vaccines from mobile units

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Students in Palm Beach County will have another chance to get their vaccines with help from the Health Care District.

On Wednesday, mobile vaccine units will begin administering the second round of shots at Jupiter High School for students, their family members and staff.

The mobile clinic will be held on campus from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Afterwards it will set up at William Dwyer High School from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Booster shots will also be available for teachers with a vaccination card.

Students ages 12 to 17 who are looking to get vaccinated will need to be accompanied with a parent.

Appointments aren’t necessary however, a state issued ID and completed consent form are needed.

Click here for consent forms and the complete schedule for the mobile vaccine clinic.

