Richard Sherman signs 1-year deal with Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting some veteran defensive help ahead of their “Sunday Night Football” showdown at New England.

Richard Sherman said Wednesday on his podcast that he's signed with the defending Super Bowl champions. The team later announced the addition of Sherman to the roster.

According to the NFL Network, Sherman signed a one-year deal.

The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback leads the NFL in interceptions since 2011.

Sherman, 33, has recorded 484 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, 36 interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns, forced five fumbles and recovered six fumbles in 10 seasons. He spent his first seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before signing with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018.

"I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group," Sherman said on his podcast. "I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win."

Sherman made headlines in the offseason after his arrest on misdemeanor charges stemming from a July incident near Seattle after he crashed his SUV in a construction zone and later tried to force his way inside a family member's home. He has pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanors, including driving under the influence.

He'll provide immediate help for a pass defense that ranks 32nd in the NFL through three games.

It will also give him a chance to play in another Super Bowl, joining a roster that includes starting quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Sherman was with the 49ers when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium to cap the 2019 season.

"This was an opportunity I couldn't pass up, and I weighed all the options with my wife and family and this is what we came up with, so I'm ready to strap them back up and go out there and show that these old legs still got some juice," Sherman said.

The signing comes just in time for Brady's return to New England for the first time since leaving the Patriots last year. Brady spent 20 seasons with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, helping New England to win six Super Bowls and three other Super Bowl appearances during their time together.

