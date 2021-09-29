Teen robbed of his phone at gunpoint in Boca Raton

Boca Raton police are investigating an armed robbery where several males stole a teen's phone at gunpoint.

On Monday, September 27, 2021, just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Verde Trail South and Saint Andrews Grand Circle for the reported robbery.

According to the victim, a teenaged male, he was standing at the corner of the intersection texting on his phone when a white newer-model Ford Fusion pulled up next to him.

The rear passenger rolled down the window and asked him if he could use his cell phone.

The victim agreed to hold the phone while the rear passenger dialed the number from inside the vehicle.

The rear passenger snatched the phone from his hand and demanded the passcode.

When the victim asked for his phone back, the driver brandished a handgun and threatened him.

The rear passenger exited the vehicle, punched the victim twice on the side of the head, checked his pockets for additional property, and then fled eastbound on Verde Trail South in the vehicle.

Police say the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be Black or Hispanic males in their teens.

The suspect vehicle was later located in Davie, Florida.

The investigation is ongoing.

