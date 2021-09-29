Tesla lands on 2 parked vehicles in Walmart parking lot

The driver of a Tesla apparently had some problems parking their ride Wednesday morning.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that a driver overshot a parking space at a Walmart located along Military Trail.

A Tesla was involved in a crash in a Walmart parking lot in Delray Beach on Sept. 29, 2021.

Officials said this caused the vehicle to travel through some bushes, landing on top of two parked vehicles.

Firefighters responded to the scene and had to assist three people out of their cars.

No one was hurt in the wreck, according to Fire Rescue.

It's unclear if the driver was cited for the crash.

