Tesla lands on 2 parked vehicles in Walmart parking lot
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The driver of a Tesla apparently had some problems parking their ride Wednesday morning.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that a driver overshot a parking space at a Walmart located along Military Trail.
Officials said this caused the vehicle to travel through some bushes, landing on top of two parked vehicles.
Firefighters responded to the scene and had to assist three people out of their cars.
No one was hurt in the wreck, according to Fire Rescue.
It's unclear if the driver was cited for the crash.
