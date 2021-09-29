Advertisement

Tesla lands on 2 parked vehicles in Walmart parking lot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The driver of a Tesla apparently had some problems parking their ride Wednesday morning.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that a driver overshot a parking space at a Walmart located along Military Trail.

A Tesla was involved in a crash in a Walmart parking lot in Delray Beach on Sept. 29, 2021.
A Tesla was involved in a crash in a Walmart parking lot in Delray Beach on Sept. 29, 2021.

Officials said this caused the vehicle to travel through some bushes, landing on top of two parked vehicles.

Firefighters responded to the scene and had to assist three people out of their cars.

No one was hurt in the wreck, according to Fire Rescue.

It's unclear if the driver was cited for the crash.

A Tesla driver had some trouble Wednesday morning in the Walmart parking lot on Military Trail as the car overshot a...

Posted by Delray Beach Fire Rescue on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Petito family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Possible court battle brewing over mobility fees in Port St. Lucie
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
What does the ‘Gabby Petito Foundation’ hope to do?
Fort Lauderdale woman living in Orlando missing; person of interest dead

Latest News

Teen robbed of his phone at gunpoint in Boca Raton
Veterans honored with 'dream flight' in Boca Raton
Former foster care student achieves goal of graduating from college
Richard Sherman signs 1-year deal with Buccaneers