Veterans honored with 'dream flight' in Boca Raton

A non-profit honoring veterans by taking them on flights through the skies is wrapping up its national tour in South Florida.

The sky was the limit for seven veterans in Boca Raton on Wednesday. One-by-one they strapped up and took flight in a World War II era plane.

"It’s exciting to go up on a plane. Do I have trepidations? A little bit, but not much," said Herbert Friedman, a World War II veteran.

Friedman was 17 when he enlisted and served as a medic. Now at 90, he took his first flight in an open cockpit plane.

"He seemed to certainty be enjoying it. He was looking around everywhere. He enjoyed the beach. He found the facility he lives at immediately and started giving me directions to get there," said Andrew Lohmar with the non-profit Dream Flights.

The organization hosted the flights free of charge, simply to thank veterans for their service.

"These people gave the greatest of all of our generations to defend our freedom and our democracy and I'd certainly be living in a lot different world if it weren’t for them," Lohmar said.

So far, the non-profit has honored more than 700 veterans nationwide with a dream flight...

The tour will wrap up its final flight on Thursday at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport as they strive to honor hundreds more veterans and give them a moment some didn't think they'd experience again.

