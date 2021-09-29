Walk to End Alzheimer's events coming up
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WPTV is proud to partner with the Alzheimer's Association to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.
The 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' is held in more than 600 communities nationwide.
This year, the events are being held at the following locations :
West Palm Beach
Saturday, October 23
Port St. Lucie
Saturday, October 30
Boca Raton
Sunday, November 14
You can make a difference by donating here.
Scripps Only Content 2021