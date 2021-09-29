Walk to End Alzheimer's events coming up

WPTV is proud to partner with the Alzheimer's Association to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.

The 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' is held in more than 600 communities nationwide.

This year, the events are being held at the following locations :

West Palm Beach

Saturday, October 23

Port St. Lucie

Saturday, October 30

Boca Raton

Sunday, November 14

You can make a difference by donating here.

Details and registration

Scripps Only Content 2021