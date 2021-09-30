Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Alabama

Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office via WBRC)
Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office via WBRC)(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHORTERVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued by law enforcement in Alabama on Thursday afternoon for 15-year-old Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin.

Adrianna was last seen Thursday at Abbey Creek in Shorterville and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators said she is believed to have been abducted by an unknown white male wearing a maroon hoodie. The abductor is believed to be in the mid to late teens or early 20s.

If you have any information contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 334-585-3131 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petito family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter
Boca Raton woman becomes multimillionaire
Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
Laundrie family checked into Pinellas Co. campground days after Brian’s return
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
What does the ‘Gabby Petito Foundation’ hope to do?
Police investigating stabbing outside West Palm Beach gas station

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown
Busy day in Washington as Congress tackles a funding bill, infrastructure legislation and the...
Lawmakers race against midnight deadline
Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc....
Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving headquarters to Tennessee
FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in...
Big drop in US teen vaping seen with COVID school closures